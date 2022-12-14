Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $8,360,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 522,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,635,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 255.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 17.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CI opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $212.86 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.