Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

