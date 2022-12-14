Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 763.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.96. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

