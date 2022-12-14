Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

