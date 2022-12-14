Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMQQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $186,000.
FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $21.44.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.