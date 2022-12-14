Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMQQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $186,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

