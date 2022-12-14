Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

