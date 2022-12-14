Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 320,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $9,577,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Shares of MCK opened at $371.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.10. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $228.86 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

