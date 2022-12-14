Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 320,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $9,577,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $371.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.10. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $228.86 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

