Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.