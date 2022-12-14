Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $242.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

