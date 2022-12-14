Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

NYSE ET opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

