Edie A. Ames Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.