Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 31,108 shares.The stock last traded at $171.30 and had previously closed at $171.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.63.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
