Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 31,108 shares.The stock last traded at $171.30 and had previously closed at $171.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

