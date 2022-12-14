Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
