Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 32.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 299,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 54.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

