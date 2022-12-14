EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 554,605 shares.The stock last traded at $40.78 and had previously closed at $40.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

