Eric Ellenbogen Sells 15,900 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Director Eric Ellenbogen sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$42,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,380,173.05.

TSE:WILD opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark cut their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

