ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 91,319 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 635.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $63,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $127.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.