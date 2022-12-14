ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 397,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

