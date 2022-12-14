ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,283,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,757,000 after buying an additional 444,628 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.