ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 129,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of ALE opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

