ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

