ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 218.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,449 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.