ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 64,799 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,731 shares of company stock worth $15,473,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

