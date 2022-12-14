ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 80,080 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,080 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after buying an additional 198,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after buying an additional 226,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of AEE opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

