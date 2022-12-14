ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 374,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.0 %

GPK stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.