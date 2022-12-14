ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,615 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,513.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,324.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,261.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

