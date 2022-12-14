ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1,179.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3 %

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.29.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.