ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 412.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 558.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.99 and a beta of 0.66. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

