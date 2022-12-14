ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $10.08 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,078 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

About Pure Storage

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 754.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.