ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.67 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 695.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,632 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 26.7% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

