ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alcoa by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after buying an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

NYSE:AA opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

