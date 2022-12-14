ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.43 and a 200-day moving average of $505.99. The company has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

