ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.98 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in XPeng by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.34.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

