ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3,463.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,426 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after buying an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after buying an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

