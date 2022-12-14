ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.04 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

