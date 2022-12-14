ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 1,155.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,482,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364,148 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:FTI opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

