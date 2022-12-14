ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $7.74 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

