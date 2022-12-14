ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $8.74 Million in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average of $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $122.23 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,231,983 shares of company stock worth $3,035,746,038. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

