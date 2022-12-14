ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,144 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.