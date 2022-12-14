ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 79,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.96.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.