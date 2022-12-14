ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $9.86 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $464.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $483.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

