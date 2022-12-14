ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 35,975 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

