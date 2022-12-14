ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.84, for a total transaction of $1,007,727.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,259,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,171,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.84, for a total transaction of $1,007,727.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,259,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,171,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,804,601. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.