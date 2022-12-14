ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after buying an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 616,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,334,000.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,070 shares of company stock worth $2,577,010. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $106.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

