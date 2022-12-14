ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $225.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.54. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

