ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 2,663 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Hershey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HSY opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $185.72 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

