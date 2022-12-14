ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 6,713 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.40 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.