Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBCG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

FBCG opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

