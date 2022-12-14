Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99.

