Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $529.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,144.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760,535 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $529,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,810.2% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,974.3% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,956.8% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,452.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

